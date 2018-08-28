‘It’s not about a number on the scales but being happier in your own skin’: Wimblington bootcamp run by ex Paratrooper transforms more than 100 lives

Wimblington bootcamp run by ex Paratrooper transforms more than 100 lives. Picture: PAUL FREEAR Archant

A former paratrooper who served on the front line in Afghanistan has helped more than 100 people change their lives after launching a body transformation bootcamp in Wimblington.

Paul Freear started FE Fitness in August 2017 in a bid to put his elite skills to test in getting others back on track in their body and mind.

Paul, who served two tours of Afghanistan and in the Belize jungle, qualified as a personal trainer after leaving the army and becoming a close protection officer.

The group currently has more than 70 members and he is looking to extend this in 2019.

He explained: “The Parachute Regiment is an elite unit where only a handful of Paratroopers pass out of training each time due to the intense fitness levels required and the mental robustness that is needed.

“I soon decided that fitness was such a big part of my life, so becoming a personal trainer was my next step.

“This is not a bootcamp where someone stands and barks orders, no matter what fitness level they are at, we ask everyone to go at their own pace so we are open to all levels.”

People can sign up for a monthly membership or a body transformation programme and have unlimited sessions and 24/7 contact with a personal trainer.

Measurements then take place each week to track progress.

Paul continued: “The team we have are absolutely amazing, everyone is so supportive and encouraging of each other and being on that journey with like-minded people help achieve results.

“We believe training outside has so many more benefits then being stuck inside a small gym or studio hall.

“Significant numbers says they are more confident and happier in their own skin, we want to get the message out that it’s not all about the number on the scales.”

In just the first year, FE Fitness raised money for Children in Need and more than 100 presents were donated to children at Peterborough Hospital for Christmas Day.

Two charity events are also set to take place in April to raise money for a veteran charity and an Alzheimer’s charity.

The bootcamp takes place at Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington.

For more information visit paul@freearelitefitness.com or http://freearelitefitness.com