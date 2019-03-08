Advanced search

One million pound reconstruction of Boots Bridge in Manea to open next week

PUBLISHED: 17:22 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 16 May 2019

Boots Bridge Manea where a £1m re-construction programme is under way. It is set to re-open next week. Picture: CCC

Boots Bridge Manea where a £1m re-construction programme is under way. It is set to re-open next week. Picture: CCC

A £1 million re-construction of Boots Bridge will open in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Traders say they have been told by Cambridgeshire County Council that work to the bridge - that has been closed since the start of the year - will be complete by Friday May 24.

The current concrete bridge deck, which is the top surface of the bridge, was first built in 1931 and is being ungraded because it is deteriorating.

Engineers are demolishing the existing bridge deck and reusing the abutments, which support the bridge, before the new bridge surface is built.

The new bridge has been designed to improve safety at this road junction with Sixteen Foot Bank.

The new parapets, which form a protective wall along the edge of a bridge, will see steel posts and safety barriers installed to improve visibility.

The B1093 between Manea and Wimblington is closed while the work is being carried out and a diversion via New Road, Chatteris is in place.

