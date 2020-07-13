Robbers threaten chemist staff before clearing shelf of nicotine products

Two masked robbers threatened members of staff at Boots chemist in March before clearing a shelf of nicotine products.

The two men entered the store in Broad Street at about 5.10pm on Friday (July 10) and threatened members of staff before going on their stealing spree.

They are both described as white, slim build, average height, in their 20s and wore grey hoodies.

One wore a medical mask to cover his face, while the other used a bandana.

One of the men had a tear on the back of his tracksuit bottoms, exposing one of his bum cheeks.

Anyone with information should report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/45414/20 or call 101.