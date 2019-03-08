Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A teenage boy was stabbed as he attended a Bank Holiday Monday market in Cambridgeshire today.

The 17-year-old victim is in hospital following the stabbing at Bourn Market, Cambridge, this stabbing at Bourn Market.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed the victim was stabbed at about 9.15am, suffering serious but not life threatening injuries.

"At this time no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 137 of 26 August. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

An air ambulance was called to the market after the teenager was stabbed; one report stated he had been stabbed in the chest.

The market, which can attract up to 20,000 visitors, carried on but a small area was taped off as police conducted forensic examinations.