Published: 11:32 AM April 26, 2021

Bowsers Solicitors in Wisbech has donated £1,000 to MP Steve Barclay’s Read to Succeed campaign which aims to get more children reading. - Credit: Steve Barclay

A Fenland-based solicitors firm has supported MP Steve Barclay’s Read to Succeed campaign by handing over a cash boost of £1,000.

Bowsers Solicitors, which has offices in Wisbech and March, presented a cheque to the North East Cambridgeshire MP to help his annual reading scheme.

The Read to Succeed campaign aims to raise enough money to buy a reading book for every single Year 4 schoolchild in the constituency.

A spokesperson for Bowsers Solicitors said: “Read to Succeed will provide books to children when they need it the most.

“Hopefully, our donation will help to improve the reading skills of some of the children within the local community.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Barclay said: “I’m delighted that once again local businesses and organisations are supporting the scheme.

“Literacy skills are so important and given the interruption to education this year, I think the scheme is needed more than ever.”

This year’s theme is Wild World Heroes and hopes to encourage children to stand up for the future of our planet.

Any businesses wanting to support the campaign are asked to email: adam.fairbrother@parliament.uk