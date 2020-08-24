Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Fen boxer Eli Frankham will be sentenced next month after admitting having a shotgun disguised as a walking stick.

Frankham, 27, had been charged with possessing a disguised firearm, namely a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick, in Necton, near Swaffham on May 17 this year.

Frankham, of Emneth, was also charged with a count of possessing ammunition, namely shotgun cartridges, when prohibited, in that he was a person who has previously been sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment.

The defendant, who was represented by Will Carter, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on July 24 and pleaded guilty to both offences.

Adjourning sentence until September 11, Judge Andrew Shaw said he needed to know more about the defendant and “the circumstances in which you came to be in possession of these items”.

Frankham boxed twice as a pro back in 2013. His father, Eli, was a top bare-knuckle fighter, a cousin, ‘Gypsy’ Johnny Frankham, was a British light-heavyweight champion in the 70s.

Earlier this year he flew to Poland and scored a unanimous points victory over Artsiom Charniakevich.

The cruiserweight was fighting in Stalowa Wola under a European licence, unable to secure a British Boxing Board of Control licence because of a recent prison sentence.

