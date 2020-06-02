Boxing club receives highest volunteer award for ‘exemplary’ community work

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

A boxing club from Fenland has been recognised for its work in the local community with the highest voluntary award in the UK.

March Amateur Boxing Club received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is given to local volunteer groups across the country to recognise outstanding work done to benefit their communities.

The club, established in 1950, provides boxing training including general fitness and a gym for children aged eight and over, as well as adults, and is run entirely by volunteers.

One of 230 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the award, March ABC boasts 250 active members with 10 coaches who come from various backgrounds and have also gained All England Boxing accreditation.

Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, congratulated the club for its achievement and the impact it has had on young people inside and outside the ring.

Mrs Spence said: “I want to congratulate all the inspirational volunteers at the March Amateur Boxing Club for their exemplary contribution to the health, wellbeing and life skills of generations of young people in March over the last 70 years.

“The selfless giving of their time, skills and enthusiasm has been rightly recognised by Her Majesty the Queen, who has awarded them the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.”

Despite receiving little funding, March ABC has achieved impressive results and relies solely on the goodwill of volunteers committed to not just the club, but to the success of their members.

Notable names to progress from the town’s stable include welterweight Bernardo Marime, super-welterweight Joe Steed and young talent Billy Baxter.

Mrs Spence added: “I must also congratulate the nominator because, without their initiative, this brilliant organisation would not have been recognised.

“If you know a volunteer led organisation that goes above and beyond with their care and commitment - we are a county full of amazing people doing amazing things - please nominate them.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was introduced in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation and is announced on June 2 to tie in with volunteers week, which runs between June 1-7 every year.

For more information on the award, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service or to nominate, go to https://qavs.culture.gov.uk/.

