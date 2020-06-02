Advanced search

Boxing club receives highest volunteer award for ‘exemplary’ community work

PUBLISHED: 15:23 02 June 2020

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

A boxing club from Fenland has been recognised for its work in the local community with the highest voluntary award in the UK.

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Amateur Boxing Club received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is given to local volunteer groups across the country to recognise outstanding work done to benefit their communities.

The club, established in 1950, provides boxing training including general fitness and a gym for children aged eight and over, as well as adults, and is run entirely by volunteers.

One of 230 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the award, March ABC boasts 250 active members with 10 coaches who come from various backgrounds and have also gained All England Boxing accreditation.

Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, congratulated the club for its achievement and the impact it has had on young people inside and outside the ring.

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mrs Spence said: “I want to congratulate all the inspirational volunteers at the March Amateur Boxing Club for their exemplary contribution to the health, wellbeing and life skills of generations of young people in March over the last 70 years.

“The selfless giving of their time, skills and enthusiasm has been rightly recognised by Her Majesty the Queen, who has awarded them the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.”

Despite receiving little funding, March ABC has achieved impressive results and relies solely on the goodwill of volunteers committed to not just the club, but to the success of their members.

Notable names to progress from the town’s stable include welterweight Bernardo Marime, super-welterweight Joe Steed and young talent Billy Baxter.

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mrs Spence added: “I must also congratulate the nominator because, without their initiative, this brilliant organisation would not have been recognised.

“If you know a volunteer led organisation that goes above and beyond with their care and commitment - we are a county full of amazing people doing amazing things - please nominate them.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was introduced in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation and is announced on June 2 to tie in with volunteers week, which runs between June 1-7 every year.

For more information on the award, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service or to nominate, go to https://qavs.culture.gov.uk/.

March Boxing Club has won The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: ARCHANTMarch Boxing Club has won The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

More than 200 fish and chip meals delivered to elderly and most vulnerable

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

More than 200 fish and chip meals delivered to elderly and most vulnerable

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

Latest from the Cambs Times

Aerial photography captures the scale and intensity of blaze that wiped out Corkers Crisps

60 firefighters tackled the blaze that destroyed Corkers Crisps at Pymoor. Cambs fire and rescue has released footage of the damage and thermal images, taken on the day to alert them to 'hot spots' Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Boxing club receives highest volunteer award for ‘exemplary’ community work

March Boxing Club has won The Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service for the work it has provided to the local community, including its past and current members. Picture: IAN CARTER

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

“Major uncertainties for people on furlough scheme,” says business leader

John Bridge from Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24