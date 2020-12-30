Published: 11:23 AM December 30, 2020

Some of the designs that six-year-old Joabb Mullard from Whittlesey has coloured in to help cheer up residents. - Credit: Tamar Mullard

We’ve had rainbows to keep spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic, but for one child, he wanted to cheer up residents in his own way.

Six-year-old Joab Mullard from Whittlesey has coloured pictures from his colouring book, including turtles and castles, in the hope that passing residents would see them in front of their house on Commons Road.

Joabb Mullard's message to passing residents outside his home in Whittlesey. - Credit: Tamar Mullard

“The thought that other people would like a picture is better than throwing them out," Tamar Mullard, Joab's mum, said.

So, to avoid disappointment, Tamar asked the local community through social media on December 29 if they could take one of Joab’s pictures.

Since then, the Facebook post attracted over 310 reactions and more than 50 comments, and Tamar was overjoyed by the response.

Some of the coloured designs Joabb Mullard has completed, pinned to the front of his home in Whittlesey. - Credit: Tamar Mullard

“He has always been a social boy and wanting to make people smile," she said.

“My intention was not to disappoint him and get people’s attention; it’s melted my heart.”