Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Attempt to ‘curb’ anti-social behaviour at notorious Chatteris car park sees arrival of new speed bumps

09 January, 2019 - 15:08
Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

FDC

An attempt to crack down on anti-social behaviour at a notorious Chatteris car park has seen the arrival of new speed bumps.

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDCWorks carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

The improvements at Furrowfield Road car park are being carried out in a bid to stop ‘boy racers’ using the area unlawfully.

Works include a new speed reducing ramp at the entrance to prevent vehicles entering and exiting at high speeds.

The council has also fitted raised kerbs between the parking rows to prevent vehicle drifting and racing.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder responsible for car parks, added: “I’m pleased these works are taking place.

“It should help reduce anti-social behaviour and noise in Furrowfields Road car park at night and hopefully it will benefit the nearby residents.”

The council is looking to upgrade the street lighting in the car park to reduce dark spots and provide better vision for CCTV surveillance.

Councillor David Oliver, the council’s portfolio holder for community safety, said: “A community door knock exercise was carried out.

“The council’s environmental health team also undertook a noise monitoring exercise, recording several incidents involving vehicles in a seven day period.”

Cllr Murphy added: “The council will monitor the impact of the improvements to see if any further intervention is required.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

First year student maths lessons swap to PE for six weeks at Neale Wade Academy in March

Executive principal Jason Wing (right) at Neale Wade Academy, March where Year 7 students will miss one maths lesson a fortnight for six weeks

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

#includeImage($article, 225)

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Attempt to ‘curb’ anti-social behaviour at notorious Chatteris car park sees arrival of new speed bumps

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Wisbech skate park should be ready for action by February

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists