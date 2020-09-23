Advanced search

Boy, 11, rushed to hospital after collision in Fenland village

PUBLISHED: 11:47 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 23 September 2020

Cambridgeshire police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to March Road, Wimblington where a boy was injured following a collision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A boy was rushed to hospital today (Wednesday) after being involved in a collision in a Fenland village.

Officers from Cambridgeshire police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to March Road, Wimblington where the boy was injured in a collision with a vehicle.

The boy, believed to be 11-years-old, was treated by crews but it is unclear on the extent of his injuries.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.20am today with reports of a collision involving a red Hyundai Getz and a boy in March Road, Wimblington.

“Details of injuries are unclear and no arrests were made.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called to Honeymead Road, Wimblington at around 8.15am today following reports that a boy had been injured in a collision.

“We sent an ambulance and car from Magpas. Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”

