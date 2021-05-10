News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:56 PM May 10, 2021   
Robinhood Service Station at Wimblington Road in March

Two boys aged 12 and 14 were arrested following a 3am burglary at Robinhood Service Station at Wimblington Road in March on May 9. - Credit: Google Maps 

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were arrested after alcohol and lighters were stolen in a 3am burglary at a Fenland service station.  

Police were called just after 3am on Sunday, May 9 after two people entered Robinhood Service Station in March and carried out the burglary.  

This isn’t the first time the Wimblington Road fuel station has been hit by crime; in January 2019 two armed thugs also robbed the convenience store.  

The balaclava-wearing thugs attempted to steal from two stores in March and one in Chatteris in a night of crime on January 25 2019.  

Speaking of the latest incident, a police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.15am on May 9 to reports of a burglary at a service station in March. 

“Two people entered the store and stole alcohol and lighters. 

“Two boys, aged 12 and 14 from March, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been released under investigation.”

