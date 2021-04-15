Published: 11:11 AM April 15, 2021

B&R Restaurant's new outdoor garden in March, which will be open all year round for food and drink, has a pod and covered decking area. For cold days and chilly evenings, there are patio heaters and blankets. - Credit: B&R RESTAURANT

A heated dining pod and covered decking area are among the features of one March restaurant's new outdoor garden area.

Denise Mcaleese, co-owner of B&R Restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - said: "Whether you're looking for somewhere special to dine out or maybe just somewhere to pop in for a drink on those sunny days, we can cater for all your needs."

The clearance, fencing, turfing and decking was completed by Harte Landscapes & Garden Maintenance.

"Thanks to everyone that helped along the way and to Michael and Dan from Harte," Denise added.

The B&R team have also created a summer cocktail menu for people to come and try.

"Everyone is welcome - even our four-legged friends have their own menu.

"After a long walk across the muddy fields what could be better than chowing down on a ham hock with a nice bowl of water to wash it down.

"If you have a wagging tail then the restaurant garden is the right place for you.

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March - in September 2020. - Credit: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

"Human or animal, all the team at B&R look forward to welcoming you in!"