News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Heated dining pod and covered decking area at restaurant after garden makeover

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:11 AM April 15, 2021   
B&R Restaurant's new outdoor garden in March has a pod and covered decking area

B&R Restaurant's new outdoor garden in March, which will be open all year round for food and drink, has a pod and covered decking area. For cold days and chilly evenings, there are patio heaters and blankets. - Credit: B&R RESTAURANT

A heated dining pod and covered decking area are among the features of one March restaurant's new outdoor garden area. 

Denise Mcaleese, co-owner of B&R Restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - said: "Whether you're looking for somewhere special to dine out or maybe just somewhere to pop in for a drink on those sunny days, we can cater for all your needs."

B&R Restaurant's new outdoor dining pod

B&R Restaurant's new outdoor garden in March, which will be open all year round for food and drink, has a pod and covered decking area. For cold days and chilly evenings, there are patio heaters and blankets. - Credit: B&R RESTAURANT

The clearance, fencing, turfing and decking was completed by Harte Landscapes & Garden Maintenance.

"Thanks to everyone that helped along the way and to Michael and Dan from Harte," Denise added. 

The B&R team have also created a summer cocktail menu for people to come and try. 

B&R Restaurant's new outdoor dining pod

B&R Restaurant's new outdoor garden in March, which will be open all year round for food and drink, has a pod and covered decking area. For cold days and chilly evenings, there are patio heaters and blankets. - Credit: B&R RESTAURANT

"Everyone is welcome - even our four-legged friends have their own menu. 

You may also want to watch:

"After a long walk across the muddy fields what could be better than chowing down on a ham hock with a nice bowl of water to wash it down.

"If you have a wagging tail then the restaurant garden is the right place for you.

Denise and Peter Mcaleese, owners of B&R Restaurant

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March - in September 2020. - Credit: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

Most Read

  1. 1 Fen farm on more than 200 acres of land up for sale for £2.2million
  2. 2 Historian who wrote 126 books and spent 64 years bellringing dies aged 90
  3. 3 Aldi invites the public to share their views on new Whittlesey store
  1. 4 Woman threatened for not wearing mask describes fear for safety
  2. 5 £1.5 million food store creates 12 jobs
  3. 6 BBC drama Casualty storyline to feature pelvic mesh implant scandal
  4. 7 Heated dining pod and covered decking area at restaurant after garden makeover
  5. 8 Restaurant launches bright pink ‘selfie areas’ ahead of reopening
  6. 9 Pride of Whittlesey winners to be revealed
  7. 10 ‘Numerous’ number plate thefts reported to police across region

"Human or animal, all the team at B&R look forward to welcoming you in!" 

Food and Drink
Lockdown Easing
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Go ahead given to demolish Iconic Chimneys ,Whittlesey,

Cambridgeshire County Council

Spectators to be 'kept well away' when 85m chimneys come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Road sweeper crash March

Fenland District Council | Updated

Council road sweeper vehicle involved in collision with car

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Hook Lane, Wimblington, travellers site plan

Fenland District Council

Retrospective bid for travellers' site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Askham Village Community employees leaving for Nigeria

Long-serving work couple leaving Fens for Nigeria to build care home

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus