Heated dining pod and covered decking area at restaurant after garden makeover
- Credit: B&R RESTAURANT
A heated dining pod and covered decking area are among the features of one March restaurant's new outdoor garden area.
Denise Mcaleese, co-owner of B&R Restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - said: "Whether you're looking for somewhere special to dine out or maybe just somewhere to pop in for a drink on those sunny days, we can cater for all your needs."
The clearance, fencing, turfing and decking was completed by Harte Landscapes & Garden Maintenance.
"Thanks to everyone that helped along the way and to Michael and Dan from Harte," Denise added.
The B&R team have also created a summer cocktail menu for people to come and try.
"Everyone is welcome - even our four-legged friends have their own menu.
You may also want to watch:
"After a long walk across the muddy fields what could be better than chowing down on a ham hock with a nice bowl of water to wash it down.
"If you have a wagging tail then the restaurant garden is the right place for you.
"Human or animal, all the team at B&R look forward to welcoming you in!"