Lier, lier, pants on fire: Lorry carrying women’s underwear bursts into flames on A14

11 January, 2019 - 17:14
An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

The A14 is closed after a lorry transporting women’s underwear burst into flames on the main stretch of road this morning.

The blaze started at around 9.30am this morning (January 11) and it wasn’t until 3pm this afternoon that the fire was fully put out.

Firefighters from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that even though the fire is out, they still need to clear boxes and re-surface the road.

Pictures posted on the service’s Twitter feed show thousands of bras on fire and crews using ladders to gain access to the lorry trailer.

Suffolk firefighters assisted their Cambridgeshire colleagues using their pump and water bowser from Newmarket – they warned people to “avoid to area”.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Crews are hoping to open a lane on the eastbound carriageway shortly.

“However we’ll let you know when this has happened. Westbound remains closed and will for some time.

“The diversion route is congested, so allow extra time for your journey.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews are scaling down. One fire engine and a water carrier will remain at the scene while grab lorries retrieve the burnt boxes and their contents.”

