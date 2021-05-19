Published: 2:46 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM May 19, 2021

The Bramley House Hotel in Chatteris, which has won its bid for live music, dancing and an alcohol licence. - Credit: THE BRAMLEY HOUSE HOTEL CHATTERIS

A Chatteris hotel won its bid for live music, dancing and an alcohol licence despite objections from neighbours.

Fears of noise and anti-social behaviour were among objections to Fenland District Council.

The Bramley House Hotel, at 15 High Street, was bought by Tom Payne and his partner in October and employs four members of staff.

The couple told a licensing hearing they are "passionate about the regeneration of Chatteris" and that "we want to provide a safe location for people to enjoy".

They added: "We’re not looking to make it a party venue.

“It's more a case of trying to make sure that we fit in with the current climate, which is different to what it was six months or a year ago.

“We’ve received a great deal of support from people on Facebook and, with Bramley House already being a hotel, people are expecting us to serve them alcohol.

"Sixty per cent of people that come to the hotel are wanting music, drink, food and obviously accommodation.”

However, one neighbour who opposed the application over noise and parking concerns, said: "The unsocial hours are surely not suitable for a residential area.

"My concern is also the noise from departing customers, slamming doors and engines revving, for example.

"There is also limited parking in the surrounding area already," they added.

Mr Payne told councillors: "I have no intention of causing any of the things that are of concern to the objectors."

He added that he is looking to employ “many more people in the future, depending on what the demand is”.

The licensing committee agreed that live music indoors would be permitted from 12noon to midnight Monday to Sunday and until 2am on bank holidays.

Recorded music and dance performances indoors, meanwhile, are permitted from 8am to midnight and until 2am on bank holidays.

The sale of alcohol will be allowed from 11am until midnight Monday to Sunday and until 2am on bank holidays.

In order to prevent crime and disorder, CCTV will be installed in the car park, front seating area, entrance to hotel, public lounge and restaurant, as requested by Cambridgeshire police.