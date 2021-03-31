Video
‘Prolific thief’ caught on CCTV taking items from shop shelves
- Credit: Facebook/Nisa Local Whittlesey
A brazen shoplifter – branded a “prolific thief” by shop owners – has been caught on camera grabbing items from supermarket shelves.
Nisa Local on Broad Street in Whittlesey has released damning CCTV footage of the woman taking items from shelves and concealing them from view.
The woman can be clearly seen in the video clip putting items into a shoulder bag and can even be seen putting items down her shirt.
“Can you help us identify this shoplifter?” said a spokesperson for Nisa Local after releasing the near one-minute-long video footage.
“She is known to be in the Whittlesey area frequently and is a prolific thief, please beware of her if she visits your business.
“Please DM us her details if you have any further information, we can pass on to the police, who have already been informed.”
