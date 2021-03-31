News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Prolific thief’ caught on CCTV taking items from shop shelves

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:31 PM March 31, 2021    Updated: 4:32 PM March 31, 2021
Nisa Local Whittlesey shoplifter caught on CCTV

This brazen shoplifter is reportedly “known to be in the Whittlesey area frequently and is a prolific thief”. - Credit: Facebook/Nisa Local Whittlesey 

A brazen shoplifter – branded a “prolific thief” by shop owners – has been caught on camera grabbing items from supermarket shelves.  

Nisa Local on Broad Street in Whittlesey has released damning CCTV footage of the woman taking items from shelves and concealing them from view.  

The woman can be clearly seen in the video clip putting items into a shoulder bag and can even be seen putting items down her shirt.  

“Can you help us identify this shoplifter?” said a spokesperson for Nisa Local after releasing the near one-minute-long video footage.  

“She is known to be in the Whittlesey area frequently and is a prolific thief, please beware of her if she visits your business. 

“Please DM us her details if you have any further information, we can pass on to the police, who have already been informed.”  

Crime
Whittlesey News

