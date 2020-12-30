Advanced search

Arrest made after man spotted on CCTV following break-in at Fen RSPCA shop

PUBLISHED: 09:33 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 30 December 2019

The man was arrested following the break-in at the RSPCA shop in Whittlesey on Monday, December 30. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

The man was arrested following the break-in at the RSPCA shop in Whittlesey on Monday, December 30. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Supplied/@FenCops

A man has been arrested and cash has been recovered following a break-in at one of the RSPCA's charity shops in the Fens.

The wanted man was spotted on Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey shortly after the incident in the town.

Officers dispatched dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit to catch up with the man in question.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Wanted male spotted by Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey.

"While officers were on route male was seen to break into the RSPCA shop.

"Police dogs [were] nearby and the male was arrested, money also recovered near by. Male has been charged and refuses bail."

