Man who head-butted Sainsbury’s employee, 62, while armed is jailed
PUBLISHED: 16:20 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 09 June 2020
Archant
A man who head-butted a 62-year-old Cambridgeshire supermarket employee while armed with a metal pole has been jailed.
Scott Archer from Essex has admitted assaulting the Sainsbury’s worker on May 14 at the Bretton Centre store near Peterborough.
The 32-year-old of no fixed address had an argument with the employee at around 9.30pm which escalated before Archer head-butted him.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The following day (May 15), he was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault.
“He was also charged with breaching a restraining order after he called an ex-partner more than 100 times on May 5.
“He admitted the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court and today (June 9) appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to two years in prison.
“He has also been made subject of a further restraining order prohibiting from contacting his ex-partner indefinitely.”
