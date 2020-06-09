Advanced search

Man who head-butted Sainsbury’s employee, 62, while armed is jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:20 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 09 June 2020

Scott Archer has been jailed after head-butting a 62-year-old Cambridgeshire Sainsbury’s employee while armed with a metal pole. Picture: Cambs Cops

Scott Archer has been jailed after head-butting a 62-year-old Cambridgeshire Sainsbury’s employee while armed with a metal pole. Picture: Cambs Cops

Archant

A man who head-butted a 62-year-old Cambridgeshire supermarket employee while armed with a metal pole has been jailed.

Scott Archer from Essex has admitted assaulting the Sainsbury’s worker on May 14 at the Bretton Centre store near Peterborough.

The 32-year-old of no fixed address had an argument with the employee at around 9.30pm which escalated before Archer head-butted him.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The following day (May 15), he was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault.

“He was also charged with breaching a restraining order after he called an ex-partner more than 100 times on May 5.

“He admitted the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court and today (June 9) appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

“He has also been made subject of a further restraining order prohibiting from contacting his ex-partner indefinitely.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘Not long left’: Date Fenland barbers plans to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Riverside Barbers in March say they plan to reopen on Saturday, July 4 after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps/PEXELS

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘Not long left’: Date Fenland barbers plans to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Riverside Barbers in March say they plan to reopen on Saturday, July 4 after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps/PEXELS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Health leaders call on residents at risk of catching coronavirus to make a change

Health leaders across Cambridgeshire are calling on those with diabetes or managing their diabetes risk to change their lifestyle to help lower the risk of catching coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man who head-butted Sainsbury’s employee, 62, while armed is jailed

Scott Archer has been jailed after head-butting a 62-year-old Cambridgeshire Sainsbury’s employee while armed with a metal pole. Picture: Cambs Cops

From anti-trap doors to plug sockets – inside Greater Anglia’s new trains

Exploring Greater Anglia�s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cambs police show support for county’s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

Police in Cambridgeshire have shown their support for the county�s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary LGBT
Drive 24