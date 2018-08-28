Advanced search

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 01 January 2019

A dog who was found at the side of railway tracks, emaciated and with broken bones, has been nursed back to health and is looking for his forever home for the new year.

Brewster hopes that 2019 will mean a home he can call his own with owners who have tonnes of patience and TLC to bring back his confidence.

The two year old male English setter crawled into a railway workers hut in Croydon in August last year, starving and covered in tar.

Help was immediately called and he was brought to the Fens where he has been in foster care with local volunteers at Ravenswood Pet Rescue.

A GoFundMe page raised more than £2,000 to help pay for his veterinary care to fix his broken legs and carefully remove the tar under sedation.

Now he needs somebody who can work with him to find his courage.

Caroline Trigg, of Ravenswood Pet Rescue, said: “Brewster is the most loving boy with so much to give the right owner, but who has had a horrific past.

“He needs a very special and loving home. It must be calm with no small children or cats.

“Sudden movements can sometimes make him anxious so his new owners must have lots of patience and time to give him plenty of cuddles. He loves a fuss once he trusts people.

“He is a very gentle boy. Kind and loving, never aggressive, but has to learn to find his confidence again to enjoy life.”

Brewster is happy with other dogs and would ideally like a play mate at his new home to help bring him out of himself, as he currently plays well with the other dogs at his foster home.

He walks well on a lead and travels well in the car once inside, although he is nervous about climbing in.

Caroline said: “Physically Brewster is healed beautifully. Now he is now ready for his new home to grow and blossom.

“He has so much to give to the right owners. We just need someone who doesn’t expect too much from him too soon.”

• If you can offer Brewster a new home then contact Ravenswood via their website or Facebook page.

