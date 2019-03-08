Brexit minister and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay warns Britain in danger of 'sleepwalking into remaining in the EU'

Brexit minister and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has warned we are in danger of 'sleepwalking' into remaining in the EU. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay warned that if the Britain has not left the EU by October 31 we will face a stark choice of a no deal Brexit or no Brexit at all.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Writing in the Sun newspaper Mr Barclay said: "We are at real risk of sleepwalking into remaining in the EU.

"And the reality is - it won't be in Parliament's gift to extend the time further."

He said the likelihood would then be that the EU would decide matters for us.

You may also want to watch:

"If we don't roll up our shirt sleeves and get on and pass the deal we risk the EU understandably losing patience and refusing any further time."

Mr Barclay said it would be "inexcusable" for the Government not to prepare extensively for a no deal Brexit.

And he said he would "to my last breath" fight to persuaded Parliament not to revoke Article 50.

"So every MP is now faced with a tough choice - vote for a deal to leave the EU, or head towards a showdown in October where we may lose Brexit altogether," said the MP.

"We have a historic duty to deliver on that vote in 2016. "Most MPs promised to do so."