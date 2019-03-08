Paul Bullen, who once led the 12-strong UKIP group on county council, to contest NE Cambs parliamentary seat for Brexit Party

Between 2013 and 2017 he led UKIP through what might be termed its finest hour in Cambridgeshire having won 12 seats on the county council.

But with that now a dim and distant memory (UKIP lost all their seats) and a failed bid to become the elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bullen has been selected as Brexit Party Parliamentary candidate for NE Cambs.

Should a snap election be called anytime soon Mr Bullen will find his name on the ballot box with that of Brexit Secretary and MP for NE Cambs, Steve Barclay.

Mr Bullen posted to Facebook last night: "Just been selected as the Brexit Party PPC for North East Cambs.

"What a great place to represent. Bring on the election so that we can change British politics for the better and truly leave the undemocratic EU."

The Brexit Party was launched in April this year and following exceptional success in the European elections is now looking to secure representation in the House of Commons.

* At the 2017 General Election Mr Barclay had a majority of 21,270