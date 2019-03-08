Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Paul Bullen, who once led the 12-strong UKIP group on county council, to contest NE Cambs parliamentary seat for Brexit Party

PUBLISHED: 12:21 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 23 August 2019

Paul Bullen

Paul Bullen

Archant

Between 2013 and 2017 he led UKIP through what might be termed its finest hour in Cambridgeshire having won 12 seats on the county council.

But with that now a dim and distant memory (UKIP lost all their seats) and a failed bid to become the elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bullen has been selected as Brexit Party Parliamentary candidate for NE Cambs.

Should a snap election be called anytime soon Mr Bullen will find his name on the ballot box with that of Brexit Secretary and MP for NE Cambs, Steve Barclay.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bullen posted to Facebook last night: "Just been selected as the Brexit Party PPC for North East Cambs.

"What a great place to represent. Bring on the election so that we can change British politics for the better and truly leave the undemocratic EU."

The Brexit Party was launched in April this year and following exceptional success in the European elections is now looking to secure representation in the House of Commons.

* At the 2017 General Election Mr Barclay had a majority of 21,270

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sainsbury’s dash hopes that after nearly 20 years a new access to March town store might be built - well it’s not happening

Sainsbury�s says the long awaited second exit from their town centre store in March is not expected anytime soon. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘Home Alone’ nightmare at Fenland house as brothers aged 2 and 7 regularly left unsupervised while mum went out to work, court told

Fenland woman in court for neglect after teacher found brothers 7 and 2 left home alone and unsupervised. Image:: NSPCC

But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE

Paul Bullen, who once led the 12-strong UKIP group on county council, to contest NE Cambs parliamentary seat for Brexit Party

Paul Bullen

Driver miraculously escapes injury after lorry overturns on Pearces Road near Whittlesey

A lorry driver escaped injury after his truck crashed near Whittlesey this morning. Picture: Jo Stevens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists