Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brexit holds no fear for us say Cambridgeshire NHS chiefs who promise there will be no shortage of drugs and no stockpiling

PUBLISHED: 16:55 09 January 2019

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

There will be no shortages, and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said.

At a public meeting held on Tuesday (January 8), the CCG’s board of directors heard there were no shortages of drugs, and that there will be no stockpiling in the lead-up to Brexit.

Jan Thomas, the CCG’s chief officer, said: “We are responsible for the care the public receives at hospital and in the community, and we have to ensure delivery of the best possible service and treatment for patients.

“But false rumours in the press and on social media about shortages of high-cost drugs can potentially lead to a panic situation among patients. We need to avoid this as much as possible, before a ‘phantom’ scare, becomes a real one if GPs start to stockpile in the lead-up to Brexit.”

However, GPs in attendance at the meeting raised concerns that there were already serious shortages of certain high-cost drugs.

“Getting hold of some of these drugs is now almost impossible. It is the worst I’ve ever known it”, said Dr Alex Manning, a GP member.

Dr Mark Brookes, also a GP member, added: “It may be a knee-jerk reaction to Brexit, but is definitely impacting upon patients.”

Ms Thomas replied: “Now that we’ve mentioned the ‘B’-word, post Brexit we need to have EU-exit preparedness, which means we all need to be focussed on the risks as we understand them. But there will be no knee-jerk reactions that create unnecessary panic – and so that means no stock-piling of drugs.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

First year student maths lessons swap to PE for six weeks at Neale Wade Academy in March

Executive principal Jason Wing (right) at Neale Wade Academy, March where Year 7 students will miss one maths lesson a fortnight for six weeks

Most Read

New trains set for overnight tests between Norwich, Diss and Yarmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Traffic delays after accident and lorry break down on A143

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh talks on plans to develop bungalows on empty town centre land

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death of mother prompts woman to shed eight stone

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Deadline likely to be extended to fill disused Whittlesey pit as ‘multiple breaches’ revealed of unlawful waste being deposited there

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT.

Brexit holds no fear for us say Cambridgeshire NHS chiefs who promise there will be no shortage of drugs and no stockpiling

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists