Advanced search

Man jailed after launching brutal attack on partner over house chores disagreement

PUBLISHED: 15:18 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 01 July 2020

Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops

Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

A man has been jailed and handed an indefinite restraining order after brutally attacking his on-off girlfriend following a disagreement about house chores.

Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops

Andrew Murdoch phoned 999 at around 7.30pm on May and confused he had “hurt” his partner of more than five years at his home in Peterborough.

Officers immediately went to the 55-year-old’s address in Furze Ride, but he had already fled and he refused to tell call handlers where he had gone.

When the officers arrived, they managed to climb into the property through an open window.

They followed a trail of blood, leading to the victim, who had been hidden underneath a pile of blankets.

Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found suffering from cuts and bruises and a laceration to one of her legs.

Whilst the victim was taken to hospital, Murdoch called 999 again to say that he had “punched, kicked and slapped” the victim and that he wanted to be arrested, before disclosing that he had gone to some nearby shops.

Officers attended and immediately arrested Murdoch, taking him into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

You may also want to watch:

In his police interview, Murdoch admitted the attack and breaching an existing restraining order which stipulated he must not be near the victim.

He told officers that on the day of the incident, he was doing chores around the house and became irritated that the victim was not helping.

He admitted “snapping” and beating the victim when she refused to assist or help him find his computer.

Murdoch admitted charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for 21 months and handed an indefinite restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (June 30).

DC Andrew Donaldson said: “This was a vicious attack on an innocent woman, all because of some house chores.

“There is simply no excuse for Murdoch’s violent actions and I hope this time behind bars gives him a chance to reflect on his behaviour.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure victims are safeguarded.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Business ‘through the roof’ as non-essential shops reopen for the first time in weeks

We visited a number of independent businesses in March reopening for the first time in weeks. Picture: Charlie Barwick / @cbarwickphotography

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Online groomer jailed after sending pictures of his genitals to adult posing as a 14-year-old

Mark Harper, 34, of Bodesway, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, has been jailed after the 14-year-old girl he groomed and suggested driving more than 180 miles to meet turned out to be an adult.

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Business ‘through the roof’ as non-essential shops reopen for the first time in weeks

We visited a number of independent businesses in March reopening for the first time in weeks. Picture: Charlie Barwick / @cbarwickphotography

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Online groomer jailed after sending pictures of his genitals to adult posing as a 14-year-old

Mark Harper, 34, of Bodesway, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, has been jailed after the 14-year-old girl he groomed and suggested driving more than 180 miles to meet turned out to be an adult.

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Cambs Times

50 Backpacks in crisis as Fenland Council rips apart damaging allegations made against Wisbech councillor

Fenland District Council has issued a strongly worded statement accusing 50 Backpacks of false allegations against Cllr Steve Tierney. Picture; ARCHANT

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire parts company with their highest paid broadcaster on his first year anniversary

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence and co-presenter Dotty McLeod happier times; He's lost job. . Picture; BBC

Man jailed after launching brutal attack on partner over house chores disagreement

Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops

More than 230 people discharged to care homes without receiving a test for Covid-19

More than 230 people were discharged to care homes from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals in March and early April without receiving a test for Covid-19.

Chatteris fighter Jordan Gill confident he can mark return to action in style

Jordan Gill (left) hopes he can mark his return to the ring in style when he takes on Reece Bellotti behind closed doors. Picture: IAN CARTER