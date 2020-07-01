Man jailed after launching brutal attack on partner over house chores disagreement

Andrew Murdoch (pictured) launched a brutal attack on his on-off partner following a disagreement about house chores. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

A man has been jailed and handed an indefinite restraining order after brutally attacking his on-off girlfriend following a disagreement about house chores.

Andrew Murdoch phoned 999 at around 7.30pm on May and confused he had “hurt” his partner of more than five years at his home in Peterborough.

Officers immediately went to the 55-year-old’s address in Furze Ride, but he had already fled and he refused to tell call handlers where he had gone.

When the officers arrived, they managed to climb into the property through an open window.

They followed a trail of blood, leading to the victim, who had been hidden underneath a pile of blankets.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found suffering from cuts and bruises and a laceration to one of her legs.

Whilst the victim was taken to hospital, Murdoch called 999 again to say that he had “punched, kicked and slapped” the victim and that he wanted to be arrested, before disclosing that he had gone to some nearby shops.

Officers attended and immediately arrested Murdoch, taking him into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

In his police interview, Murdoch admitted the attack and breaching an existing restraining order which stipulated he must not be near the victim.

He told officers that on the day of the incident, he was doing chores around the house and became irritated that the victim was not helping.

He admitted “snapping” and beating the victim when she refused to assist or help him find his computer.

Murdoch admitted charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for 21 months and handed an indefinite restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (June 30).

DC Andrew Donaldson said: “This was a vicious attack on an innocent woman, all because of some house chores.

“There is simply no excuse for Murdoch’s violent actions and I hope this time behind bars gives him a chance to reflect on his behaviour.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure victims are safeguarded.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse