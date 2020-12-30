Advanced search

Budding young police officer Jacob goes out on patrol in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 17:29 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 30 December 2019

Young PC Jacob out on patrol with a fellow officer in Doddington. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Young PC Jacob out on patrol with a fellow officer in Doddington. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

A budding police officer has been out on patrol with a fellow PC over the weekend in a bid to keep his neighbourhood safe.

Young PC Jacob walked the streets of Doddington with family, friends and a future colleague from Fenland police on December 28 and 29.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Our Fenland officers were joined by little PC Jacob while out on patrol in Doddington over the weekend!

"He helped them keep the neighbourhood safe and provided a reassuring police presence. Good work Jacob!"

PC Jacob posed for photos with his fellow officer, both dressed in their high-visibility uniforms and black police hats while engaging with the community.

One resident said: "Thank you PC Jacob! I feel safer knowing you and your pals are looking after us!! Stay safe too."

