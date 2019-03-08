Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

PUBLISHED: 15:37 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 18 March 2019

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Archant

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving three cars and a HGV at Thorney.

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Police were called at 1.19pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Bukehorn Road.

Police, fire and ambulance services - including a Magpas air ambulance - attended and three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road has been closed while a recovery takes place and is due to reopen shortly.

Most Read

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Atmosphere is ‘electric’ as a charity darts match and auction raises £10,000 for local cancer patients

The Mark Cross charity darts and auction event is into its ninth year. Picture: IAN CARTER

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Most Read

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Atmosphere is ‘electric’ as a charity darts match and auction raises £10,000 for local cancer patients

The Mark Cross charity darts and auction event is into its ninth year. Picture: IAN CARTER

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Cambridge Film Festival presents new ‘pay what you can afford’ movie season

Withnail and I can be seen as part of the new Cambridge Film Festival presents 'A Film I Love...' season.

Students urged to report pupils who carry weapons in ‘lives not knives’ assemblies at Fenland schools

Lives Not Knives campaign by Fenland Police. Picture: POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists