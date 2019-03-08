Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney
PUBLISHED: 15:37 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 18 March 2019
Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving three cars and a HGV at Thorney.
Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.
Police were called at 1.19pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Bukehorn Road.
Police, fire and ambulance services - including a Magpas air ambulance - attended and three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road has been closed while a recovery takes place and is due to reopen shortly.