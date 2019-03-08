Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE. Archant

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving three cars and a HGV at Thorney.

Police were called at 1.19pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Bukehorn Road.

Police, fire and ambulance services - including a Magpas air ambulance - attended and three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road has been closed while a recovery takes place and is due to reopen shortly.