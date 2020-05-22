Council resumes bulky waste service while lockdown measures are eased

Fenland District Councils bulky waste collection service has resumed during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Residents can now safely dispose their household waste thanks to the return of Fenland District Council’s bulky waste collection service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Normal booking has now resumed with measures in place to ensure the safety of residents and collection crews, with items such as furniture, fridges and televisions now accepted.

Previously, the council had only accepted pre-booked kerbside collections during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Peter Murphy, council portfolio holder for the environment, said: “The service offers residents a cost-effective way to get rid of their household waste and we can guarantee that we dispose of the waste correctly.

“In line with our collection policy, items are only collected from the outside of properties and staff are not able to enter any part of the home, including back gardens, to retrieve items.”

Bin collections will be made one day later than usual from week commencing Monday, May 25 following the bank holiday weekend, with normal collections resuming on Monday, June 1.

To make a bulky waste booking, call 01354 654321 or for more information, visit https://www.fenland.gov.uk/bulkywaste.