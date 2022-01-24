Bungalow fire in town was ‘accidental’
Published: 2:31 PM January 24, 2022
Fire chiefs have revealed that a bungalow fire in March on January 20 was accidental.
Brief details of the fire in Smith’s Drive were released after the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 6:41pm on Thursday (January 20) crews from March were called to a fire in the kitchen of a bungalow.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 7:55pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”