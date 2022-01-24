Firefighters were called out to a fire in a bungalow kitchen in Smiths Drive, March on January 20. - Credit: Archant

Fire chiefs have revealed that a bungalow fire in March on January 20 was accidental.

Brief details of the fire in Smith’s Drive were released after the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 6:41pm on Thursday (January 20) crews from March were called to a fire in the kitchen of a bungalow.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 7:55pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”