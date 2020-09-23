A jury found him guilty of burglary, a judge freed him to await sentence, yet 10 days later he broke into another house

A prolific burglar – found guilty by a jury and released on bail pending sentence – broke into another house just 10 days later.

He was nailed for the second offence after CCTV showed him using a stolen credit card on three occasions.

John-Paul Ellis, 38, has now been jailed for more than five years.

Ellis, 38, forced entry into a house in High Street, Glinton, on September 19 last year.

Numerous items were taken, including an electric guitar, jewellery, and mobile phones.

Following a tip off from a second-hand shop which had unknowingly bought the stolen guitar, Ellis was identified as the seller from the shop’s CCTV.

Ellis denied the charge of burglary, but was found guilty by a jury at Peterborough Crown Court on July 9.

He was released on bail by the courts to be sentenced later.

However, just 10 days later he struck again, this time at a house in Warwick Road, Werrington.

The residents were on holiday at the time and returned once neighbours had discovered the break in. They found a credit card along with many items of jewellery had been taken.

When the victim cancelled his card, the bank said it had been used three times that day at various shops.

Police visited the shops and saw Ellis using the card on CCTV at all three. He was arrested three days later.

Ellis, of Salix Road, Hampton Hargate, pleaded guilty to burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation.

He was sentenced on September 22 at Peterborough Crown Court to five years and five months in prison.

DC Adam Blake said: “Despite going through the court system and knowing he was going to be sentenced, Ellis couldn’t help himself but to steal again.

“Burglary can leave victims feeling nervous in their own home, a place where they should feel safest.

“We remain committed to catching those responsible and putting them before the courts.”