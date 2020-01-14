Advanced search

Burglar who tried to dispose of stolen goods but left his blood behind is jailed

14 January, 2020 - 17:28
Nigel Mills (pictured) left his blood on stolen items and was jailed for more than two years. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops

A burglar who tried to dispose of stolen items but left his blood behind has been jailed for more than two years.

Nigel Mills attempted to ditch the goods in a bush after he broke into a house in Peterborough on November 24 last year but police later tracked him down.

The 35-year-old left his blood on the items after he smashed through a dining room window in order to enter the home in Abbotts Grove, Werrington.

Officers recovered items, including a jewellery box, from a nearby footpath. After further examination, blood discovered on the jewellery box came back as a match for Mills.

He was arrested three days later in Fengate, Peterborough and the property was returned to the victim, who confirmed it belonged to her.

Mills, of Millport Drive, Eye, Peterborough, admitted committing the burglary and on January 9 at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for two years and three months.

DC Selves, from the northern burglary team, said: "We had strong evidence to prove Mills was involved and as a result he admitted everything in police interview.

"Burglary is a force priority and we work hard to prevent burglaries happening where we can and bring perpetrators to justice.

"I am glad we have managed to get justice for the victim. This was a real team effort with a lot of hours put in to get the right result."

For burglary prevention advice, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

