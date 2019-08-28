Burglaries in Whittlesey due to windows left open in heatwave

Two burglaries happened overnight in Whittlesey where the offender gained entry through open windows.

The incidents took place on Monday (August 26) prompting police to post a warning on social media during the hot weather.

It read: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that while we know it's tempting to leave your windows open in the hot weather, they're the perfect entry point for burglars.

"Remember to keep them closed when you're out or in the garden. And don't forget to close ground floor windows overnight, even when you're in the house."

One resident commented: "This seems to be happening all over fenland at the minute for some reason it seems to go through bad stages of it where it's all you hear about every day where another burglary has happened."

Cambridgeshire Police is currently working with Cambridgeshire County Council under their Safer Cambs scheme in a bid to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the county.