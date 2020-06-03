Woman’s determination to be buried next to late father stirs controversy among villagers

Alison Allen has petitioned to the consistory court of the Ely diocese to be buried next to her late father in St Mary's churchyard in Doddington.

A woman’s determination to be buried in a village churchyard next to her late father has prompted a petition to the Church of England’s own court.

Alison Allen of Wimblington was refused permission by the parochial church council (PCC) in Doddington to be buried alongside her father Rob Jones.

Now she has petitioned the consistory court of the Ely diocese that has the powers to overturn the PCC’s decision.

Eileen Clapham, church warden at St Mary’s the Virgin Church in Doddington, said that villagers would be upset if Alison Allen’s petition was successful to reserve a space next to her late father in the cemetery on Church Lane.

Alison inquired last year about reserving a plot next to her father for when she dies.

Mr Jones died last August, aged 76; an obituary notice described him as the “dearly loved husband of Shirley, much loved father of Clare and Alison and devoted grandpa of Mollie, Elena, Freddie and William”.

His funeral took place at St Wendreda’s, March, and followed by interment at St Mary’s Churchyard, Doddington.

An application by his daughter Alison to be buried next to him was unanimously rejected by the PCC.

“We had lots of people asking to reserve a plot, but we had to turn them down because we would not have anywhere to bury then, and we’ve even had to turn village people down,” Ms Clapham said.

“We have people ringing up two, three times a month wanting to reserve a space.

“If this woman comes from another village and gets the plot, it will upset the village people.”

Ms Clapham said: “The PCC has turned all these people down and I don’t think the village people who have asked for a plot would be very happy if someone who is not a churchgoer and not from the village gets this plot.”

It is thought that after the first request was declined, Ms Allen asked The Ven Hugh McCurdy, archdeacon at the Diocese of Ely that covers St Mary’s the Virgin Church, to see if he would accept it.

The process is now for the church’s own court to make the final decision, despite the PCC deciding to turn down the request.

A public notice was displayed at the church and online on Monday (June 1) where residents can write to object to the request within 28 days.

But despite this, Ms Clapham believes the PCC may be powerless to stop the request being granted.

“If she gets it, I’d feel sorry for the other people that have been turned down,” she said.

“I don’t know how many people would need to complain, but I don’t think it would be too many.

“The archdeacon has obviously advised her. The only thing I am worried about is if she gets it, it is going to upset people in the village who have asked to reserve a plot and then turned down.”

Ms Clapham added: “If we reserve more spaces, where are we going to put them? People in the village are quite upset and cannot get a space, and we cannot do anything about it.”

The Ven Hugh McCurdy and Alison Allen have been contacted for comment.

Ely diocese, in common with the rest of the Church of England, has a consistory court, which is a type of ecclesiastical court.

These can often be called upon to handle everything from internal alterations to a church to suspension of clergy.

The judge of the consistory court – in this instance His Hon. Judge Anthony Leonard, Q.C. - is styled the chancellor of the diocese.