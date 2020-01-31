Toast to Scottish culture for Burns Night event at Chatteris care home

Burns Night celebration at The Gables with chef Heath. Picture: THE GABLES Archant

A toast to Scottish culture and tradition was held at a Chatteris care home in honour of Burns Night.

The Gables marked the tradition on January 24 and we had a lunch in honour of poet Robert Burns.

Chef Heath put on his kilt and carried the haggis which was piped in by piper Richard Dawson.

Heath then addressed the Haggis before it was served to the residents with the traditional 'tatties and neeps'.

The tables were dressed with tartan and themed napkin rings made by residents.

Lorna Jones, activities co-ordinator, said: "Residents all said it was a wonderful lunch and very much enjoyed hearing the piper play."

Just last month the care home also staged a pantomime production to keep residents entertained.

Staff donned their frilly costumes, wigs and extravagant make up to stage Aladdin.