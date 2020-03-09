Suspected hare coursers get 4x4 car stuck in field before police find it burnt out
PUBLISHED: 17:39 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 09 March 2020
A burnt out 4x4 belonging to suspected hare coursers was found in the middle of a field by police officers.
Officers were called to reports of hare coursing in Thorney on Saturday, March 7 before the abandoned vehicle was found.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: 'On Saturday we received reports of hare coursing in Thorney.
'Our rural officers attended and found this poor Jeep rolled over, burnt out, abandoned in a ditch and the catalytic converter stolen.
'RCAT officers attended but the suspects had left the scene and the car was burnt out.'