Suspected hare coursers get 4x4 car stuck in field before police find it burnt out

PUBLISHED: 17:39 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 09 March 2020

Police found the suspected hare coursers’ car in a field burnt out. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

A burnt out 4x4 belonging to suspected hare coursers was found in the middle of a field by police officers.

Officers were called to reports of hare coursing in Thorney on Saturday, March 7 before the abandoned vehicle was found.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: 'On Saturday we received reports of hare coursing in Thorney.

'Our rural officers attended and found this poor Jeep rolled over, burnt out, abandoned in a ditch and the catalytic converter stolen.

'RCAT officers attended but the suspects had left the scene and the car was burnt out.'

