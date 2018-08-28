Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Forget the sleigh, it’s pedal power all the way as Santa cycles around Burwell

PUBLISHED: 11:07 28 December 2018

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

Archant

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

Twenty-five members of Burwell Bike Club played a part in getting Father Christmas around the village to see children ahead of the big day.

The idea was to recreate a childhood memory of round table groups taking Father Christmas/Santa on a trailer around the houses – but for it to be environmentally-friendly and personal.

The original idea came from Beth Brunton, ex-chairwoman of the Friends of Burwell Village College group, and was adopted by the Burwell Bike Club, who then planned the event and put it into action.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

Pete Lancaster, one of the organisers, said: “We know that groups have dressed up as Santa and cycled around, but couldn’t find anything online about a group actually cycling Santa.

“It was a really great environmentally-friendly way to do this and something I would hope we would now do annually… and perhaps others around the UK could do similar, making Santa carbon neutral.

“Wedged between two evenings of rain we had perfect weather, with a full moon, to cycle Santa around Burwell streets and taking in five stops.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

“Twenty-five BBC cyclists turned out, dressed mostly as elves and all had lit up their bikes.

“Lots of children and parents came out and it was such joyous fun. We had a bluetooth speaker strapped to the rack on my bike pumping out Christmas music, plus a loud hailer slung to make announcements/siren sounds to alert people of us coming through.”

Steve Smith, of Burwell Co-op, supplied sweets for the team to give to children, who dipped into stockings to receive them.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

The group also stopped at Ness Court retirement home to sing a couple of carols (Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Away in Manager) and so they could see Santa and the lit-up bikes.

Santa also stopped by at a children’s disco event at The Burwell Ex-Service & Social Club where he was gently mobbed before finishing at The Fox for a well-earned drink and mince pie supplied by Bob and Lou.

“It was a real community effort, but without the BBC - formed earlier this year - and their committee, with additional help, it wouldn’t have happened.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

“The sleigh was painted by Chris Jennings, lit up by Graham and Judy Brown, and Rich Olivey was the main co-ordinator, planner and driving force to making this actually happen, so deserves much of the credit.”

“The cycling reindeer were John Rollin and Tom Judd and there were plenty of BBC elves to help Santa on his way.”

The group wasn’t collecting any money but for anyone wishes to donate the money will go towards supporting the ‘YouCanBikeToo – YCBT’ group based in Milton - who lent the BBC a four-wheeled bike, which was transformed into a sleigh.

Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.Santa cycled his way around Burwell with a little help from his elves and reindeer providing the pedal power as the village made Father Christmas’ mode of transport environmentally-friendly. Picture: ANDREW NOYES/BURWELL BIKE CLUB.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Most Read

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

Portmeirion: The Hotel and pool in Spring

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

Great Budworth by Gillian Baker

10 great walks in and around Chester

Rowers go through their paces on the River Dee

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin on leaving London behind for a new life in Chester

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin on leaving London behind for a new life in Chester

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Cambs Times

Footage shows ‘best crimbo party ever’ at Mepal Outdoor Centre as 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site

A look inside Mepal Outdoor Centre during the event which saw 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site. Picture(s): FACEBOOK

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Two drivers hospitalised with serious injuries after crash on Knight’s End Road in March

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knights End Road in March on December 27. Picture: FENLAND POLICING/FACEBOOK.

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists