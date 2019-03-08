Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offfers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

PUBLISHED: 12:26 11 April 2019

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Archant

A trustee of the charity that runs the Empress swimming pool in Chatteris said today he was “totally surprised” to learn that the owners had put it up for sale for £500,000.

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Geoffrey Brinton is one of six volunteers of the charitable trust that for some years operated the Park Street pool.

But Mr Brinton said the owners – who he had met only a few weeks ago – had given no indication they wanted to sell the freehold of the building.

“I have only found out today and am totally surprised to hear this news,” he said.

Mr Brinton said he disputed one of the claims made in sales particulars that a new owner could give six months notice to vacate the premises.

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

“We have so much money invested in it and would not have agreed this,” he said.

He said other trustees were now in contact with him to discuss their options and response.

The pool has appeared on a London agent’s website looking for offers of around £500,000 for a gross floor area of 6,500 sq ft and extending across 0.235 acres in the centre of town.

Described by the agents as a “unique property” the site is being offered freehold and points out that “six months notice can be given for vacant possession”.

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

The pool also has what the agents describe as “development potential. subject to the usual planning consents.”

Accounts for the Empress Swimming Pool Trust show that in 2017 it had an income of £102,000 – mostly made up from pool hire fees but with nearly £14,000 from gift aid.

After expenditure the pool was able to carry forward a profit of £21,138 – only marginally down on the figures attained the previous year.

The trustees have well over £100,000 in reserves and pledged in their annual report to continue to provide a swimming pool locally and throughout the year.

As well as membership of around 150 individuals and a further 150 families, the pool hosts nine swimming clubs including local schools.

Though only 20m x 15m, the swimming pool facility is the only one in town, and they enjoy the support of loyal, regular members. The multi-use facility is also open for party and event hire.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47

Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Grey Wolf Licking Ice by David Hodgson.

Holes in Wisbech unadopted roads filled with gravel by annoyed residents

Gaping holes in ‘death trap’ roads in Wisbech have been filled in with gravel following an ongoing battle of who is responsible for the work. Picture: LORRAIN SYMONS.

Two released from vehicle after Eltisley collision

Crews arrived to find one car on its roof and two casualties trapped inside their vehicles on teh A428
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists