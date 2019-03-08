Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offfers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS Archant

A trustee of the charity that runs the Empress swimming pool in Chatteris said today he was “totally surprised” to learn that the owners had put it up for sale for £500,000.

Geoffrey Brinton is one of six volunteers of the charitable trust that for some years operated the Park Street pool.

But Mr Brinton said the owners – who he had met only a few weeks ago – had given no indication they wanted to sell the freehold of the building.

“I have only found out today and am totally surprised to hear this news,” he said.

Mr Brinton said he disputed one of the claims made in sales particulars that a new owner could give six months notice to vacate the premises.

“We have so much money invested in it and would not have agreed this,” he said.

He said other trustees were now in contact with him to discuss their options and response.

The pool has appeared on a London agent’s website looking for offers of around £500,000 for a gross floor area of 6,500 sq ft and extending across 0.235 acres in the centre of town.

Described by the agents as a “unique property” the site is being offered freehold and points out that “six months notice can be given for vacant possession”.

The pool also has what the agents describe as “development potential. subject to the usual planning consents.”

Accounts for the Empress Swimming Pool Trust show that in 2017 it had an income of £102,000 – mostly made up from pool hire fees but with nearly £14,000 from gift aid.

After expenditure the pool was able to carry forward a profit of £21,138 – only marginally down on the figures attained the previous year.

The trustees have well over £100,000 in reserves and pledged in their annual report to continue to provide a swimming pool locally and throughout the year.

As well as membership of around 150 individuals and a further 150 families, the pool hosts nine swimming clubs including local schools.

Though only 20m x 15m, the swimming pool facility is the only one in town, and they enjoy the support of loyal, regular members. The multi-use facility is also open for party and event hire.