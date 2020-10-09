Aldi hot favourite to open new store on industrial park in March

The clue that suggests property company Planning Potential is almost certainly working on behalf of Aldi to open a new store in March, Cambridgeshire.

Fast expanding Aldi could be on its way to March – and within a stone’s throw of its big rival Tesco.

Planning Potential – a London development company who numbers Aldi among its portfolio of clients – has been in talks with Fenland District Council since March about opening a store here.

Although Aldi is not mentioned by name, Planning Potential’s discussions with the council show the size and parking spaces required fit the supermarket’s profile.

The two-acre site earmarked is 1-3 Hostmoor Avenue, March, and formerly a packaging company.

Planning Potential says their clients want to demolish the buildings and replace it with 1,804 sqm gross internal space and a 109-space car park.

On its website Planning Potential shows the vast number of Aldi stores it has developed including those at St Ives, Newmarket, Fakenham, and Norwich.

The plans for March were revealed this month when Planning Potential argued – in a document now on the council website – they should not to be required to submit an environmental impact assessment.

Such a procedure could be time consuming and expensive and with Aldi’s ambitious target for new store openings it would not be welcome by the company.

Planning Potential are submitting a formal application to demolish the factory units on the Hostmoor site to build the new store.

Although Aldi is not mentioned in any of the documents, they would seem the candidate given that Tesco, Sainsbury, and Lidl are already here and set up.