Former gas works site with permission for 19 houses to be sold at auction with guide price of £350,000

A former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

A former gas works site in March that has permission for 19 homes is to auctioned off with a guide price of less than £20,000 a plot.



It is being put up for sale at an online auction on July 29 priced around £350,000.

But any prospective buyer will need to get agreement and pay for remediation works on the site in Gas Road to the south of Kirk Ogden Close.

Auctioneer Russell Hawkes describes the 1.3 acres included in the sale as “a prime freehold development site” but the company that bought it and won planning permission want to sell it on.

When the application came before the planning committee members were assured the issue of contamination could and would be sorted prior to any homes being built.



“With regard to contamination it is a highly contaminated site,” said a report by environmental health officers. It had been assessed and conditions attached that would see decontamination works carried out safely and the council would have oversight of a construction management plan.

Kewmark Ltd, who had previously bought the site along with four others from the National Grid, said the health and safety executive and the gas company had supported their application,

Their agent David Caruso told planners at the time: “This is a very challenging site which has been empty for many years but it will be cleared of all contamination.”



One objection felt insufficient attention had been paid to dealing with “arsenic and asbestos that will require high levels of capping”.

Councillors were also warned of a “continuous hissing noise and sometimes a louder high-pitched noise emanating from the ‘major accident high pressure pipeline’ on the adjoining piece of land”.

Another objector warned that it was “better to leave the contaminated land undisturbed, posing little risk”

The committee was told that the site has remained empty because of its past affecting both the quality of the streetscape and representing an area of contamination close to the centre of the town.

“It has already been remediated however further work will be undertaken to bring it up to a standard suitable for residential use,” they were advised,