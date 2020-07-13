Advanced search

Former gas works site with permission for 19 houses to be sold at auction with guide price of £350,000

PUBLISHED: 20:29 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:29 13 July 2020

�350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

�350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

Archant

A former gas works site in March that has permission for 19 homes is to auctioned off with a guide price of less than £20,000 a plot.

�350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON �350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

It is being put up for sale at an online auction on July 29 priced around £350,000.

But any prospective buyer will need to get agreement and pay for remediation works on the site in Gas Road to the south of Kirk Ogden Close.

Auctioneer Russell Hawkes describes the 1.3 acres included in the sale as “a prime freehold development site” but the company that bought it and won planning permission want to sell it on.

When the application came before the planning committee members were assured the issue of contamination could and would be sorted prior to any homes being built.

£350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON£350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

“With regard to contamination it is a highly contaminated site,” said a report by environmental health officers. It had been assessed and conditions attached that would see decontamination works carried out safely and the council would have oversight of a construction management plan.

You may also want to watch:

Kewmark Ltd, who had previously bought the site along with four others from the National Grid, said the health and safety executive and the gas company had supported their application,

Their agent David Caruso told planners at the time: “This is a very challenging site which has been empty for many years but it will be cleared of all contamination.”

£350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON £350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

One objection felt insufficient attention had been paid to dealing with “arsenic and asbestos that will require high levels of capping”.

Councillors were also warned of a “continuous hissing noise and sometimes a louder high-pitched noise emanating from the ‘major accident high pressure pipeline’ on the adjoining piece of land”.

Another objector warned that it was “better to leave the contaminated land undisturbed, posing little risk”

The committee was told that the site has remained empty because of its past affecting both the quality of the streetscape and representing an area of contamination close to the centre of the town.

“It has already been remediated however further work will be undertaken to bring it up to a standard suitable for residential use,” they were advised,

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Looking good - the Fenland car boot social distancing with tough guidelines brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic

Life after lockdown. Massive carboot sale in the Fens, Skylark Garden Centre , March Sunday 12 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Man, 79, seriously injured after car careers into ditch on Fenland road

A man suffered serious head injuries after his car careered into a ditch in Doddington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Robbers threaten chemist staff before clearing shelf of nicotine products

Two robbers threatened members of staff at Boots chemist in Broad Street, March, before clearing a shelf of nicotine products. The robbery happened at about 5.10pm on Friday July 10 and police are now appealing for information. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Looking good - the Fenland car boot social distancing with tough guidelines brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic

Life after lockdown. Massive carboot sale in the Fens, Skylark Garden Centre , March Sunday 12 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Man, 79, seriously injured after car careers into ditch on Fenland road

A man suffered serious head injuries after his car careered into a ditch in Doddington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Robbers threaten chemist staff before clearing shelf of nicotine products

Two robbers threatened members of staff at Boots chemist in Broad Street, March, before clearing a shelf of nicotine products. The robbery happened at about 5.10pm on Friday July 10 and police are now appealing for information. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver fails to appreciate reasons why it’s called a ROUND-about - she got arrested for drink driving

Police arrested the driver of this car for drink driving after coming across it on the Mill Hill roundabout at March on Friday night. Picture; POLICE FENLAND

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Former gas works site with permission for 19 houses to be sold at auction with guide price of £350,000

�350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore smashes NHS fundraising target in 500-mile run

Connor Loughlin has raised over double his fundraising target for NHS Charities Together after deciding to run 500 miles. Picture: TRACY LOUGHLIN

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow