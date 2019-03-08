Advanced search

Residents and businesses advised to get ready for Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:32 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 10 October 2019

It is not only Fenland that our MP Steve Barclay is concerned about. As Brexit Secretary he is involved in talks across the whole of Europe.

It is not only Fenland that our MP Steve Barclay is concerned about. As Brexit Secretary he is involved in talks across the whole of Europe. "Across Europe our UK embassies are doing a huge amount of work as we leave the EU. In Prague today to thank the team for all their hard work & update them," the MP tweeted recently.

Archant

Residents and businesses in Fenland are being advised to keep up to date with the latest government information on Brexit.

Fenland District Council is signposting key information from government to Fenland citizens and businesses to ensure everyone is prepared for when the UK leaves the EU on October 31 2019.

The council website has the latest published information to ensure how leaving the EU may also affect businesses. They are also working in partnership with local community hubs to support the local community.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of the council, said: "We are keen to ensure that all our residents and businesses have access to get the latest information they need on Brexit.

"We have collated important information on our website for our residents and local business to ensure they are prepared for Brexit. We are also publicising the latest government messages on our social media sites."

If you have a business you may need to prepare for change. The gov.uk website: www.gov.uk/brexit has prepared information on how leaving the EU may affect your business and what you can do.

Government has specific information for separate industries; such as exporters, hauliers, agri-food and is inviting industry to events across the country. www.gov.uk/brexit has further information.

You may also want to watch:

If you are an EU citizen you will need to secure your rights to continue to live, work and study in the UK through the government's EU Settlement Scheme after the UK leaves the EU.

Around 20,000 EU residents are applying for settled status every day, with 1.1 million already processed through the government online system.

To make an application for settled status please visit the gov.uk website: www.gov.uk/eusettledstatus.

If you require assistance with your application, there are two reporting centres in Wisbech: the Rosmini Centre and ACCESS (working out of the Queen Mary Centre).

The government continues to publish updated guidance on Brexit: www.gov.uk/brexit

You can also sign up to receive email updates on the Fenland District Council website.

Get Ready for Brexit webinars will also be held throughout October, which provide an overview of everything UK businesses involved in the movement of goods between the EU and the UK need to know to keep goods moving after October 31.

Most Read

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Residents and businesses advised to get ready for Brexit

It is not only Fenland that our MP Steve Barclay is concerned about. As Brexit Secretary he is involved in talks across the whole of Europe.

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: ‘Fen-tastic’ Hares earn rave reviews for derby triumph against Wisbech Town

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fenland bragging rights belong to March Town as they dump Wisbech Town out of county cup

Craig Gillies scored the only goal as March Town beat Wisbech Town in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists