It is not only Fenland that our MP Steve Barclay is concerned about. As Brexit Secretary he is involved in talks across the whole of Europe. "Across Europe our UK embassies are doing a huge amount of work as we leave the EU. In Prague today to thank the team for all their hard work & update them," the MP tweeted recently. Archant

Residents and businesses in Fenland are being advised to keep up to date with the latest government information on Brexit.

Fenland District Council is signposting key information from government to Fenland citizens and businesses to ensure everyone is prepared for when the UK leaves the EU on October 31 2019.

The council website has the latest published information to ensure how leaving the EU may also affect businesses. They are also working in partnership with local community hubs to support the local community.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of the council, said: "We are keen to ensure that all our residents and businesses have access to get the latest information they need on Brexit.

"We have collated important information on our website for our residents and local business to ensure they are prepared for Brexit. We are also publicising the latest government messages on our social media sites."

If you have a business you may need to prepare for change. The gov.uk website: www.gov.uk/brexit has prepared information on how leaving the EU may affect your business and what you can do.

Government has specific information for separate industries; such as exporters, hauliers, agri-food and is inviting industry to events across the country. www.gov.uk/brexit has further information.

If you are an EU citizen you will need to secure your rights to continue to live, work and study in the UK through the government's EU Settlement Scheme after the UK leaves the EU.

Around 20,000 EU residents are applying for settled status every day, with 1.1 million already processed through the government online system.

To make an application for settled status please visit the gov.uk website: www.gov.uk/eusettledstatus.

If you require assistance with your application, there are two reporting centres in Wisbech: the Rosmini Centre and ACCESS (working out of the Queen Mary Centre).

The government continues to publish updated guidance on Brexit: www.gov.uk/brexit

You can also sign up to receive email updates on the Fenland District Council website.

Get Ready for Brexit webinars will also be held throughout October, which provide an overview of everything UK businesses involved in the movement of goods between the EU and the UK need to know to keep goods moving after October 31.