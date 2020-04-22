Advanced search

Fenland District Council pays out more than £10 million in support grants to 929 businesses

PUBLISHED: 11:21 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 22 April 2020

Fenland District Council have paid out more than £10 million in business support grants as a result of coronavirus. Picture: Dom J / Pexels

Fenland District Council have paid out more than £10 million in business support grants as a result of coronavirus. Picture: Dom J / Pexels

Dom J / Pexels

More than £10 million in support grants have been paid to hundreds of businesses from Fenland District Council as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenland District Council has issued Government grants of £10,000 and £25,000 to 929 companies across the region and are urging more to apply.

The council say there are around 650 businesses still eligible to apply and ask them to act quickly to ensure they get the financial support they are entitled to.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, said: “A total of £10.235m has now been paid, with 929 businesses having received a grant directly into their bank accounts.

“We have had tremendous feedback from the business community recognising the great efforts by the council’s finance team to turn around the payments so swiftly.

“And while we’ve been encouraged by the take-up so far, there remains a significant number that have not yet claimed.

“These grants do not need to be repaid so there’s no reason for a business not to apply – it is financial help to which they are entitled and will enable them to bounce back once this crisis is over.

“I would urge any that have not yet claimed to do so as soon as they can.”

The grants being administered by the council are from the Government’s ‘Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund’.

Who can apply?

• Small Business Grant Fund:

-Businesses receiving small business rate relief or rural rate relief, with a rateable value of £15,000 or less, can claim a grant of £10,000.

• Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund:

-Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with property with a rateable value of £15,000 or below can claim a grant of £10,000.

-Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with property with a rateable value between £15,001 and £51,000 can claim a grant of £25,000

Businesses which have received a letter or email from the council about the grant funding are being urged to respond.

Businesses which have not been contacted, but still think they are eligible for a grant, can make a claim by visiting: www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirusbusinessgrants

Any businesses needing help or advice in completing their declarations can contact the council on 01354 654321 or email: covid19.businessgrants@fenland.gov.uk

Business advice, plus answers to Frequently Asked Questions, is also available on the council’s website at: www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirusbusinessadvice

