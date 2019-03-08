Cambridgeshire businesses join forces to prepare young people for the world of work

Businesses Cambridge Commodities and G's will invest time and resources to support local schools and colleges with their careers education and with inspiring young people. Picture: THE CAREERS AND ENTERPRISE COMPANY Archant

Two businesses have joined forces to help young people in the Fenland and East Cambridgeshire prepare for the fast-changing world of work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridge Commodities and G's will invest time and resources to support local schools and colleges with their careers education and inspiring young people.

It comes as part of a partnership with The Careers & Enterprise Company, the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority and The Business Board (LEP) to become 'Cornerstone Employers' in the Fenland and East Cambridgeshire Opportunity Area.

Research shows that young people who have regular, meaningful interactions with employers while at school are less likely to be NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) when they leave.

Claudia Harris, CEO at The Careers & Enterprise Company, said: "We are delighted to have Cambridge Commodities and G's committing to helping schools and colleges in the Fenland and East Cambridgeshire.

"All young people deserve great careers education, to inspire them, support their aspirations and prepare them for the fast-changing world of work.

"Employers need to be at heart of that, so young people can learn first-hand about the careers and industries that are open to them.

"We are very grateful to all the employers for their ongoing support and commitment to helping the young people in the area prepare for their future careers."

Both businesses will ensure that all young people across the region have access to regular, meaningful engagement with employers reflecting the priority sectors in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire and gain the vital work experience they need to help them make informed choices about their futures.

Marie Lee, head of human resources at Cambridge Commodities, said: "We are delighted to announce that Cambridge Commodities has become a Cornerstone Employer. "As a Cambridgeshire business, we want to invest locally and by becoming a Cornerstone Employer we can involve young people in a global B2B work environment."

Cambridge Commodities specialises in supplying nutritional ingredients and finished products to the sports nutrition, health & wellbeing, pet & equine, and food industries.

Gs are an agricultural company growing a vast array of crops for supply to all major UK and European retailers.

Cornerstone Employers act as champions to encourage new businesses in the area to get involved in supporting schools and colleges.

You may also want to watch: