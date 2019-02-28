Luxury four-star hotel to be built outside Cambridge North Station set to bring jobs to the region in 2020

The luxury four-star hotel destined for Cambridge North Station to be built by autumn 2020. Picture: ACCORINVEST ACCORINVEST

A luxury hotel, featuring a restaurant, gym and a 10m swimming pool, has had the green light for Cambridge North Station and is set for completion by 2020.

The four-star accommodation is one of the first investment projects funded by Luxembourg-based AccorInvest who will be taking a “long-term interest” in the property.

The hotel, due to open in autumn 2020, will be managed by Accor under the Novotel brand and will be located in Cambridge Square, right next to Cambridge North Station.

A spokesman said: “It’s fantastic news for Cambridge North to attract an international hotel operator to the area.

“We’re excited to see the development win this commitment, a key step in the growth of Cambridge North into a great place to live, visit and work.

“The hotel will be a catalyst for bringing life, jobs and amenities to the area and encouraging further phases to progress.”

Construction will start next month and once completed, will bring over 60 full time jobs to the area, as well as providing many employment opportunities during the building phase.

Olivier Daguzan of AccorInvest, said: “This new development in Cambridge is demonstrating our ability to seize development opportunity in key locations.

“It is fully aligned with our strategy of owner and operator in the midscale segment in Europe and is one of the first fully funded by us since the creation of the company in May 2018.”