Strong trading performance by Mick George - one of Cambridgeshire’s top performing companies - as they post record pre tax profits

Funding secures bid for safety barriers at accident blackspot bends in Fenland. Pictured is Cllr Will Sutton as Mick George hands over the cheque. Mick George is one of the county's most prolific of community supporters. Picture: MICK GEORGE LTD Archant

Entrepreneur Mick George – who controls a company with up to 20 subsidiaries –has posted record profits for the past year.

Annual accounts just published reveal the extent of his Cambridgeshire based company’s growth with pre-tax profits at £13.9m compared to £8.1m in 2018.

Group revenues are shown at £255m for a 16-month period to the end of last September, the accounts having been put back to absorb new acquisitions.

Reflecting the period to the end of May and a direct comparison with the previous year, shows revenues up 23 per cent.

Statements in the annual accounts put continued success down to “efficiency, customer service and a strong presence and market position”.

The annual report notes that “competition is a constant threat but one which the group has always relished”.

Still run by founder Mick George (he began with a single tipper truck in1978) his company spans interest in earthworks, aggregates and waste management. It now operates in excess of 400 HGV vehicles.

One of many acquisitions has been the takeover of Frimstone Ltd two years, a Norfolk based firm but that operate 10 sites across East Anglia.

Frimstone specialises in mineral extraction, recycling and restoration projects with Cambridgeshire bases at Wisbech, Mepal, Waterbeach and Milton,

In a statement accompanying the annual report, Mick George says: “Whilst business growth is expected to continue into 2020 there remains a high emphasis on consolidating the business in the geographic areas where we have a strong presence and market position”.

The company also promises to commit to efficiency, customer service and margin “whilst making selective investments that complement and grow the existing business”.

On their website Mick George says it has implemented precautionary measures to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of its employees and customer base, while minimising any contribution to further spread of coronavirus.

The company says the situation is “constantly evolving” and they will respond to all Government requirements as and when required to do so.

“Contingency plans will be activated to ensure that business functions remain largely unaffected, especially for our customers,” says the statement.

“Staff segregation, re-routing of calls and logistical factors have all been agreed, so should any quarantine be implemented on our central headquarters, then the business is sufficiently placed to deal with any fall out, with all phone enquiries, orders and payments handled as normal”.