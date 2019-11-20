Advanced search

Chatteris apprentice to take part in national welding competition

PUBLISHED: 17:23 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 20 November 2019

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, has been selected to take part in a national welding competition. Picture: METALCRAFT

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, has been selected to take part in a national welding competition. Picture: METALCRAFT

A 17-year-old apprentice from Chatteris has been selected to take part in a national welding competition that could see him jet off to Shanghai.

Harry Jackson, who is a second-year apprentice at Stainless Metalcraft, was invited to take part in the WorldSkills UK Welding National Final in Birmingham.

He was chosen as the 'Wildcard' competitor after impressing judges when winning the regional semi-final.

While Harry will not be able to win a medal as a 'Wildcard' competitor, his invitation to take part in event tomorrow (November 21) means he is in with a chance of being selected for Squad UK.

They will go on to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai in 2021.

Harry said: "I'm really excited to be taking part in the national finals and to have the opportunity to perform alongside the very best young welders in the country.

"Winning the regional semi-final was a real boost to my confidence and I'm looking forward to gaining experience at the national finals and showing the industry judges what I can do."

