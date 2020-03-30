Advanced search

Incomes collapsing, supply chains disrupted and businesses closing or spending frozen just some of the problems facing Cambridgeshire businesses says survey

PUBLISHED: 16:01 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 30 March 2020

Mayor James Palmer promising businesses support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor James Palmer promising businesses support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Archant

Demand plummeting to zero, incomes collapsing, supply chains disrupted and businesses closing or freezing spending.

Those are some of the initial findings of a survey commissioned by Mayor James Palmer who has pledged support from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Over half the respondents so far are from small businesses employing up to nine workers.

A further 13 per cent are sole traders and 20 per cent are small businesses (10-49 employees), totalling around 88 per cent of responses. Only around one in ten medium or large businesses Mayor Palmer pledged to “work flat out to support local businesses in their battle to stay afloat and to keep their employees in jobs”.

Responding to the online business resilience Intelligence survey, launched by the combined authority last week, 57 per cent of companies said all their employees have been hit by this unprecedented emergency.

“The survey indicates worsening business conditions with supply chains disrupted, customer demand plummeting, and a hunger for guidance about help on offer,” said the mayor.

He said that with Government support plans now revealed, a key priority is guiding companies towards government wage subsidies for staff who cannot work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay 80 per cent of their salaries, up to £2,500 per person a month. Provisions offsetting losses for the self-employed have also been announced.

“The challenge now is to ensure businesses and the self-employed know how to tap into allowances for which they may be eligible,” said Mayor Palmer.

You may also want to watch:

“Business has been knocked for six and employees are desperately anxious.

“It’s urgent that companies grasp the Government offers and know how to apply when the portals open.

“It’s my absolute priority to signpost the process and help them do this quickly and smoothly. Our task is to spell it out, it’s no use just telling people who’re in shock that support is out there, they need step-by-step help to get it.”

Mayor Palmer said the survey also asks companies to flag up what they most need at this stage to help them to weather the crisis.

There has been a good response so far, he said, but he hoped many more firms would come forward to get their voices heard.

“Thanks to those who have already taken part and shared but we need more evidence from more firms,” he said.

“Only you know exactly what you need from the government, so I urge businesses, from start-ups and SMEs to big employers, to act before it is too late.”

He urged businesses to contact the authority via the link bit.ly/cpcacovid19 “and tell us what you want. I’ll take your message to Westminster and get it squarely on the desk of relevant ministers”.

Mayor Palmer said the survey aims to collect detail on how the public health crisis is affecting them - and to collate requests of what they most need from government.

The combined authority’s business resilience teams will use early results to set up signposting services to put businesses on track for funds, and to lobby government on their behalf.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Cambs Times

Incomes collapsing, supply chains disrupted and businesses closing or spending frozen just some of the problems facing Cambridgeshire businesses says survey

Mayor James Palmer promising businesses support during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘It is a mystery’: Appeal to find missing border collie George after he went missing one week ago

Have you seen missing George the border collie? He has been missing since March 24. Picture: Supplied

Fen cops receive ‘random act of kindness’ from resident Stanley, 4, amid coronavirus pandemic

Officers at March police station received a tin of cookies from four-year-old Stanley and his family. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus

The Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled

Find them, photograph them and dispose of them - one man’s campaign to rid Wisbech of discarded needles

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at the Weasenham Lane/Cromwell Road junction on May 5 2019
Drive 24