Cafe vision for derelict building in Manea

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 15 June 2020

Plans have been submitted to convert a derelict building into a coffee shop in Manea. Image: Google Street View

A building which has been derelict in a Fenland village for at least 30 years could become a cafe, if given the go-ahead by planners.

Proposals have been submitted to convert the property at 29, High Street in Manea into a coffee shop.

The Design and Access Statement submitted alongside the plans explains the property requires “major structural works” some of which is considered “urgent”.

Sections will also need to be taken down and rebuilt including the front wall, the roof at the front of the building and part of the wall facing Park Street.

Materials such as bricks and roof tiles will be reused where possible, the report says.

The plans also propose the cafe will be set across two floors with an outside seating area. There will be two car parking spaces.

The proposed opening hours are Monday-Saturday between 8:30am and 4:30pm.

