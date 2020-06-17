Advanced search

Video

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

PUBLISHED: 13:25 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 17 June 2020

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Archant

Bargain chain Poundstretcher, with stores in Wisbech and Chatteris, could shut more than half its shops unless it secures a rent deal.

The discount retailer is using a CVA, a company voluntary agreement, to slash rents by up to 40 per cent at 84 stores.

The future of a further 253 of its 450 shops will be decided ‘depending on the commercial merits of each store’, after a six-week negotiation period with landlords, its restructuring partner KPMG said.

In April Poundstretcher become the latest retailer to kick off a review of its finances despite being one of the few non-food chains to continue trading during lockdown.

It kept many of its stores open because of selling some essential items such as medicines.

Two years ago, Poundstretcher moved into Chatteris, taking a 21,000 square foot unit in a vacant super store originally built for Tesco.

Tesco gained permission for the £22million superstore on Fenland Way in 2012 and promised 250 jobs for Chatteris.

Two years later the building was complete, and everything was ready to go ahead.

But in January 2015 the company announced they were pulling out of the project.

The store became one of 49 called off by Tesco following a downturn in financial fortunes.

Poundstretcher, occupying only half the size originally planned for Tesco, left 26,500 square feet of space still looking for a prospective tenant. That was later taken by Jack’s, the new discount arm of Tesco.

Early visitors to Poundstretcher in Chatteris were impressed.

“It is one of the biggest Poundstretchers’ I have ever seen,” said an early customer, clearly overwhelmed by how far her tenner might stretch.

Another early arrival headed for some of the store’s eclectic treasure: “It has bargain prices for meal worms for my birds” she said.

Another customer batted the question of image and whether his friends and neighbours would be happy being seen amidst the myriad of bargain buys.

“My advice to them and anyone else is simple,” he said. “Get over here and get looking because once you get here you’ll find an awful lot more than you think.”

Another felt it “will make shopping a lot better for a lot of people – it saves going to Tesco” – which is ironic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Cambs police officer dismissed without notice after ‘conducting searches for non-policing purposes’ on force computers

PC Lorna Thorley has been dismissed without notice following a special case misconduct hearing. Picture: Cambs Cops

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Cambs police officer dismissed without notice after ‘conducting searches for non-policing purposes’ on force computers

PC Lorna Thorley has been dismissed without notice following a special case misconduct hearing. Picture: Cambs Cops

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Latest from the Cambs Times

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Outgoing mayor of Whittlesey leads tributes to those who have gone above and beyond

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, alongside the Helping Whittlesey group awarded certificates to those who have gone above and beyond during her tenure and amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: ROBERT WINDLE

Police seize a caravan stolen five years ago

A stolen caravan and a trailer, also expected to be stolen, have been seized by police. Image: Cambridgeshire Police / Policing Fenland

Bank rewards key workers during coronavirus lockdown with generous gifts

Staff at Barclays Bank plc in March have donated gift boxes to primary schools in the town for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Firefighters rescue councillor injured and trapped in a dyke after chasing her runaway dog - they also rescued her husband after he got stuck trying to free her

Cllr Anne Hay, whose new after dinner story will involve chasing after her dog, falling into a ditch, her husband also getting trapped trying to rescue her, and fire crews rescuing them both. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24