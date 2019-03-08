Interview with 2018 business person of the year Shaun Hindle

Here's why you should enter the business person of the year category in the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards, according to Shaun Hindle, of the College of West Anglia, who took home the title last year.

• Briefly what has happened since winning the Commercial Business Person of the Year Award in 2018?

Since winning the award in 2018 I have seen an increase in businesses connecting with me to assist in the future developments of their company, especially around skills, education and recruitment.

The involvement of supporting the Combined Authority in understanding the priorities for Fenland so that the area gets its share of funding and opportunities.

• What have been the company’s main challenges in 2018/19?

The colleges main challenge has been around recruiting young people to develop skills and knowledge to for fill employer’s demands.

This is due to a demographic dip in this age group and also location of were individuals live with transport links.

• What has been your biggest success in 2018/19?

The greatest success has been to see the vast amount of apprentices and businesses strive to be the very best in the region with outstanding awards success.

Very recently as part of National Apprenticeship week we celebrated the achievement of 19 apprentices winning awards along with the companies that supported them getting recognition for supporting apprenticeship in the business.

• What are your plans for 2019 and beyond?

My plans are very much around raising a greater awareness of Fenland, the wide variety of outstanding businesses it has so that more funds are allocated to the region to support business growth.

• What did winning the awards mean to you and what would you say to businesses thinking about entering the awards for the first time?

Winning the award was fantastic experience one that I will never forget.

It has confirmed what we do as an organisation and I have to say it is a real credit to the team that supports me; they are the people that make it all happen.

I would strongly invite anyone who is looking at these awards for the first time to enter.

The selection process is a great experience, giving time to reflect on what you do and showcase yourself, business and the region.

We have so many hidden gems in the region which we need to shout about.

Business Person of the Year

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for a business owner, manager who has made an outstanding contribution to the success or survival of the company.

Entry Criteria

• Name, position and outline of responsibilities.

• Detail of business, its activities, market-place and scale of operations.

• What have been the entrant’s outstanding contributions both financial and operational to the business’ success?

