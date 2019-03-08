Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Interview with 2018 business person of the year Shaun Hindle

PUBLISHED: 14:24 11 April 2019

Fenland Business Awards Business person of the year Shaun Hindle, College of West Anglia

Fenland Business Awards Business person of the year Shaun Hindle, College of West Anglia

Archant

Here's why you should enter the business person of the year category in the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards, according to Shaun Hindle, of the College of West Anglia, who took home the title last year.

Fenland Business Awards Business person of the year Shaun Hindle, College of West AngliaFenland Business Awards Business person of the year Shaun Hindle, College of West Anglia

• Briefly what has happened since winning the Commercial Business Person of the Year Award in 2018?

Since winning the award in 2018 I have seen an increase in businesses connecting with me to assist in the future developments of their company, especially around skills, education and recruitment.

The involvement of supporting the Combined Authority in understanding the priorities for Fenland so that the area gets its share of funding and opportunities.

• What have been the company’s main challenges in 2018/19?

The colleges main challenge has been around recruiting young people to develop skills and knowledge to for fill employer’s demands.

This is due to a demographic dip in this age group and also location of were individuals live with transport links.

• What has been your biggest success in 2018/19?

The greatest success has been to see the vast amount of apprentices and businesses strive to be the very best in the region with outstanding awards success.

Very recently as part of National Apprenticeship week we celebrated the achievement of 19 apprentices winning awards along with the companies that supported them getting recognition for supporting apprenticeship in the business.

• What are your plans for 2019 and beyond?

My plans are very much around raising a greater awareness of Fenland, the wide variety of outstanding businesses it has so that more funds are allocated to the region to support business growth.

• What did winning the awards mean to you and what would you say to businesses thinking about entering the awards for the first time?

Winning the award was fantastic experience one that I will never forget.

It has confirmed what we do as an organisation and I have to say it is a real credit to the team that supports me; they are the people that make it all happen.

I would strongly invite anyone who is looking at these awards for the first time to enter.

The selection process is a great experience, giving time to reflect on what you do and showcase yourself, business and the region.

We have so many hidden gems in the region which we need to shout about.

Business Person of the Year

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for a business owner, manager who has made an outstanding contribution to the success or survival of the company.

Entry Criteria

• Name, position and outline of responsibilities.

• Detail of business, its activities, market-place and scale of operations.

• What have been the entrant’s outstanding contributions both financial and operational to the business’ success?

This category is available for sponsorship. Please contact Ashleigh Jackson, sponsorship account manage, by emailing Ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sex offender from Whittlesey found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on phone, laptop and USB

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order. Picture: ARCHANT.

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Bingo night raises £922.50 for new interactive sensory table at care home

Staff at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, run by Barchester Healthcare, raised £922.50 for a new interactive sensory table. Marion Phillips presents the cheque to Ceri Mills, general manager and Paula Colman, deputy manager.

Do you know a charming prince or elegant princess to lead March Summer Festival?

Do you know a charming prince or elegant princess who could lead the March Summer Festival this year? The gala weekend starts on June 8. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists