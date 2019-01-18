Barclays Bank to close in Whittlesey and Chatteris after decline in customers and increase in online banking users

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank branches in Whittlesey and Chatteris are set to close in four months following a decline in users, bosses have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris (pictured) are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris (pictured) are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Fenland branches will close in May this year after the number of customers has fallen in the past two years.

More and more people are beginning to use online and telephone banking, putting banks across the UK at risk of closing.

In Whittlesey, the number of customers using the bank has fallen by 17 per cent in the past two years.

The same can be said about Chatteris as the number of customers there has fallen by 28 per cent in the past two years.

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey (pictured) and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Barclays Bank in Whittlesey (pictured) and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Only 149 people exclusively use the Whittlesey branch for their banking and only 109 use the branch in Chatteris.

Terry Staff, community banking director for Barclays Cambridgeshire said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.”

Bosses have confirmed that there will be no redundancies and all staff will be offered positions at other branches nearby.

Both banks will be hosting ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wishing to explore alternatives to branch banking.

The nearest branches to Whittlesey are Old Fletton, Millfied and Church Street, the nearest to Chatteris are March, Ely and St Ives.

Mr Staff added: “We hope that the availability of the nearby branches, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

FACT FILE:

Whittlesey:

• The number of customers using this branch has fallen 17 per cent in the past two years

• 79 per cent of our regular customers are doing their banking online and by telephone

• Only 149 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.

Chatteris:

• The number of customers using this branch has fallen 28 per cent in the past two years

• 80 per cent of our regular customers are doing their banking online and by telephone

• Only 109 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.