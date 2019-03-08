Interview with Agrimech, who won the customer service award at the 2018 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards

“Since winning the award last year, we have continued to prioritise customer service and are pleased to say we went on to win further prestigious industry awards which have added to our growing collection.

“We have also recently launched a fantastic new product, the Hydra, which is a multi-headed weighing device, and the first one of its type made in this country.

“It has been really-well received and we are looking forward to continuing to develop innovative industry solutions.

“This year is our tenth anniversary and we have plenty to look forward to…”

In terms of Agrimech's biggest challenges over the last year, they say “we have not had to face anything major, fortunately, other than launching an entirely new product, which is always going to be a milestone for any company.

“But our hard work is paying off and we are delighted with how it is going. There are always challenges in business, but we have an outstanding team and work through any issues together.”

Agrimech's biggest success since winning last year? “The continued support and appreciation of our customers and the dedication of our team. It's difficult to highlight a particular moment but winning three awards at last year's Fenland Enterprise Business event was certainly a fantastic achievement.

“We also won the best progressive SME in the Manufacturing MX awards and the outstanding customer service in Processing and Packaging Machinery Association Awards earlier this year - it's been a successful year.”

And what about plans for the future? “No business can afford to stand still, and we are no different.

“We have some exciting new ideas in the pipeline, particularly in terms of ensuring our customer service continues to be at the heart of everything we do.

“Looking after people, those who work for us and those who are our customers, is crucial and is the foundation on which we build our reputation. We are all looking forward to another great year for Agrimech.”

And what would they say to businesses who are thinking of entering the 2019 awards? “Our advice would be if you are thinking of entering but haven't quite got round to it - don't delay.

“It's a lovely thing to be a part of and, aside from a brilliant ceremony, it's the perfect chance to meet other local businesses who share the same aspirations and face the same problems that we all have.”

This category is open to any business no matter what sector. You will need to be able to demonstrate your customer service record and be able to submit a maximum of five testimonials.

Entry criteria:

• Staff training – How do you train your staff in customer care?

• Testimonials– How do you collect comments/feedback? And is it visible to staff and customers?

• Analysis– How do you gauge feedback including complaints and how do you go about resolving any issues?

• Strategies– What strategies do you have in place to help staff deliver the best level of customer service?

