Guests arriving for the 2019 annual Fenland Enterprise Business Awards (FEBA) held in March earlier this month

PUBLISHED: 15:21 13 October 2019

Guests arriving at the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. The event was held at March Braza Club on Friday October 4. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Guests arriving at the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. The event was held at March Braza Club on Friday October 4. Picture: IAN CARTER.

here's a pictorial record of guests arriving at our annual Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

Editor John Elworthy, who introduced the awards, said: "This was our 11th year staging the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards and we couldn't be happier.

"They really are an outstanding showcase of what Fenland is about and the stories of business success unearthed by our judges were a revelation."

Steve Barclay, MP for NE Cambs, has been a regular guest since its launch but missed Friday's function because of his work as Brexit Secretary.

However he sent a message to the editor stating how "you and I have always known there is talent locally and great that it is shining through in the business community.

"If we can finally get Wisbech rail moving too then that would take it to another level.

"Well done with the awards - it is a fantastic showcase for the amazing work carried out locally."

He added: "I look forward to being with you all next year."

