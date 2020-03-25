Celebrate your team by entering the 2020 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards

We understand that these are uncertain and worrying times for businesses, but we still believe in the importance of celebrating their achievements.

Our awards programmes have been running for many years and although the current crisis is unprecedented in its scale, we think it’s important to still have something positive to look forward to.

We would like to keep the conversation going, to speak about all of the great things that businesses are doing in their communities and how you and the work you do is keeping our local economy moving.

Please talk to us, let us know your story.

We would like to hear how you are getting on and how you are weathering the storm that is upon us all.

Whether your firm is a multi-national that boasts millions of pounds in annual profit or an innovative start-up making waves in your sector, these awards are open to any business with a success story that deserves telling.

Whether we like it or not, the United Kingdom is facing a seismic change.

The businesses that have not only survived but thrived during a prolonged period of political and economic turmoil deserve huge credit.

Now we face the coronavirus, another blow to our economy but one that we will collectively overcome.

One thing is certain – here in Fenland we have the skill, passion and ingenuity to ensure plenty of outstanding businesses will prosper whatever is around the corner.

This is about more than profit and loss though, it is about something far more important than brands and logos.

It is about overcoming adversity and celebrating your biggest asset – people. It is your workforce that got you here and they will get your business nominated.

Reasons to enter the awards include:

Gain business recognition

Attract and retain local talent

Boost staff morale

Create a unique selling point for your business

Create positive PR with your profile in-paper and online

“It gave a boost in confidence to all at Abtec and provided confidence for our customers in meeting their requirements”, said a spokesman for Abtec Industries Ltd, who won the customer service award in 2019.

This year’s awards take place at March Braza Club on Friday October 9. The entry deadline is July 17.

The categories include:

Business Growth Award

Business Person of the Year

Commercial Business in the Community /Corporate & Social Responsibility

Customer Service Award

Employer of the Year

Family Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

Small Medium Enterprise of the year

Supporting Young People Award

The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered)

Business of the year (cannot be directly entered)

Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk to enter your business online.